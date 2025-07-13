MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,929 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $18,930,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $131.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.04 and a 200 day moving average of $139.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

