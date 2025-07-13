Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 20,453 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,453 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 3.2% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $136.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average is $127.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $136.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.3229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

