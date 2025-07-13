Asset Dedication LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 543.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

