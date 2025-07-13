Asset Dedication LLC Sells 135 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $244.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.73. The firm has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $208.13 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $329,901.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,955.98. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $691,398.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,160.43. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,450,948. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.41.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

