Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 686 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.26 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

