BankPlus Trust Department Buys 162 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Adobe were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,739,788,000 after buying an additional 151,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Adobe by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,504,685,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,553,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Adobe by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Adobe by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 672,919 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $363.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.