New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $127.89 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Altria Group worth $127,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of MO opened at $57.79 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

