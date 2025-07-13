Rational Advisors Inc. Sells 904 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rational Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Rational Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 610,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $192,948,000 after purchasing an additional 43,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $347.71 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Evercore ISI began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.