BankPlus Trust Department Purchases 301 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 112,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.75 and its 200 day moving average is $154.49. The company has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

