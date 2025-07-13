Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.0% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The firm has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.