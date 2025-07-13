Ballentine Partners LLC Has $13.33 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $347.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.71. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $641.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.84.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

