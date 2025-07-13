Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,034.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $95.36 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $97.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Wall Street Zen lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.12.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

