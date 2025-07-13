Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,390,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,343 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $115.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average is $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

