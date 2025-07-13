Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 10,357 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 702,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $91,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $143.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.47. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $157.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 125.77% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.24.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 189,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

