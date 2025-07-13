Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Has $4.93 Million Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 779.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,474 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up about 3.1% of Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 91,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth $324,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 678,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth $254,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

