Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Grows Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 1.3% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $17,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $564,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 37.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $147.21 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.85.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

