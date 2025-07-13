2,198 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $105.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.84 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.