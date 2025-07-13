Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $53,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 75.0% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 59,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.0%

MMM stock opened at $155.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.59. 3M Company has a 12 month low of $100.87 and a 12 month high of $159.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

