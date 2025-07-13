Hughes Financial Services LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.84 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. UBS Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.