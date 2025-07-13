Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $105.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.84 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

