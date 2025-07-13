Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.18. The company has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $79.30 and a twelve month high of $94.45.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp downgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

