Diversify Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in CVS Health by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in CVS Health by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS opened at $64.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.35. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

