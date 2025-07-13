Metaverse Stocks To Watch Now – July 12th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Future FinTech Group, Globant, and Everbright Digital are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in building and enabling the metaverse—immersive digital worlds where users interact via virtual or augmented reality. They include firms that develop VR/AR hardware, 3D engines, gaming platforms, cloud infrastructure and digital asset systems. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth of a connected virtual ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.92. The stock had a trading volume of 193,205,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,988,678. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $167.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.53 and a 200 day moving average of $128.77.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Accenture stock traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,075,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture has a 52-week low of $273.19 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.00 and a 200 day moving average of $327.36.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

Future FinTech Group stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 96,331,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,505. Future FinTech Group has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.29. 755,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.45. Globant has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Everbright Digital (EDHL)

We are an integrated marketing solutions provider in Hong Kong that is deeply involved in the metaverse and related technologies, and are committed to providing one-stop digital marketing services to support businesses through every stage of their development. Under the all-in-one service, our revenue is generated by providing tailored marketing solutions that address the specific needs of our clients in the context of the ever-developing nature of new forms of media.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDHL traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 7,523,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,959. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92. Everbright Digital has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

