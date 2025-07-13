Hughes Financial Services LLC Has $37.45 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Hughes Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises about 7.3% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hughes Financial Services LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $37,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,529,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879,078 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,727,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,785,000 after purchasing an additional 562,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,566,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,124,000 after purchasing an additional 165,149 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 459,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1,123.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 86,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.