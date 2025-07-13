Brokerages Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT at $105.62

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $376,266.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Fortinet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 601,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Fortinet by 4.9% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Fortinet by 3.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Fortinet by 2.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 79,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $99.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.99. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

