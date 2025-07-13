Pointe Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,253.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $72.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $73.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

