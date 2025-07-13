Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 148.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

