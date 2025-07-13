Whitener Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $219.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $221.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

