United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Raised by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $879,225.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,606.40. The trade was a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.70, for a total value of $3,142,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,508,331.70. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,681 shares of company stock worth $22,813,739. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $295.52 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $417.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.03.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

