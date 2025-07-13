Critical Analysis: Massimo Group (MAMO) and The Competition

Risk and Volatility

Massimo Group has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Massimo Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.71, indicating that their average share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Massimo Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Massimo Group -2.21% -6.88% -2.94% Massimo Group Competitors -41.53% -78.87% -10.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Massimo Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Massimo Group $111.21 million $1.76 million -45.20 Massimo Group Competitors $1.54 billion -$20.69 million -32.29

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Massimo Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Massimo Group. Massimo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

54.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Massimo Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Massimo Group beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Massimo Group Company Profile

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

