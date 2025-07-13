Reviewing Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) and Symbid (OTCMKTS:SINC)

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report) and Symbid (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Essentra has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbid has a beta of -58.81, indicating that its share price is 5,981% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Essentra and Symbid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essentra N/A N/A N/A Symbid -84.82% -6,475.93% -49.47%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essentra 0 0 1 0 3.00 Symbid 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Essentra and Symbid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Given Symbid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Symbid is more favorable than Essentra.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essentra and Symbid”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essentra $386.45 million 1.01 $13.55 million N/A N/A Symbid $1.16 million 0.00 -$3.79 million N/A N/A

Essentra has higher revenue and earnings than Symbid.

Summary

Essentra beats Symbid on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings. It also provides gasketing, toggle clamps, and enclosure accessories; handles, knobs, and positioning components; masking tapes, hooks, and bags; hose clamps, O-rings and O-ring kits, and hose protection products; LED mounting, light pipes and lens; LED spacers; locks, latches, catches, and hinges; pipe and flange protection essentra products; tube inserts, connectors, and ferrules; and vibration mounts, dampers, and slide bearings, as well as handwheels. The company offers its products for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products. The company was formerly known as Filtrona plc and changed its name to Essentra plc in June 2013. Essentra plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Symbid

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic components comprising moldings, auto interior components, kitchen splash backs, etc. to end users and distributors. Its products are used in packaging, agriculture, automotive and transportation, paint and coating, construction, personal care and hygiene, electronic, pharmaceutical, energy and natural resource, plastic, and rubber and leather applications. Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

