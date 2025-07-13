Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,125,000 after buying an additional 594,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 853,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,802,000 after buying an additional 567,407 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,561,000 after buying an additional 520,337 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1,226.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,153,000 after buying an additional 122,690 shares during the period.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock opened at $490.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.09. Ferrari N.V. has a twelve month low of $391.54 and a twelve month high of $509.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.25.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

