LRI Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LRI Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $512.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.38. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

