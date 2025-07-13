Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMG. Wall Street Zen lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $204.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.88. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.22 and a fifty-two week high of $208.05.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.10. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

