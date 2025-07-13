Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 22.3% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

VOO stock opened at $573.22 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $576.26. The company has a market capitalization of $694.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

