PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) versus OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Head-To-Head Contrast

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of PHINIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of OPENLANE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PHINIA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of OPENLANE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PHINIA and OPENLANE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 3 3 1 2.71 OPENLANE 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

PHINIA currently has a consensus target price of $51.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. OPENLANE has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.83%. Given PHINIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PHINIA is more favorable than OPENLANE.

This table compares PHINIA and OPENLANE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA 2.28% 9.88% 4.20% OPENLANE 7.15% 10.38% 2.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PHINIA and OPENLANE”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA $3.34 billion 0.58 $79.00 million $1.76 27.43 OPENLANE $1.79 billion 1.50 $109.90 million $0.66 37.81

OPENLANE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PHINIA. PHINIA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPENLANE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PHINIA has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPENLANE has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PHINIA beats OPENLANE on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles. Its digital marketplaces include OPENLANE, a mobile-app enabled solutions that allows dealers to sell and source inventory in the United States. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, including inbound and outbound transportation logistics, reconditioning, vehicle inspection and certification, titling, administrative, and collateral recovery services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The Finance segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers. The company serves commercial customers and dealer customers. The company was formerly known as KAR Auction Services, Inc. and changed its name to OPENLANE, Inc. in May 2023. OPENLANE, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

