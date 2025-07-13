Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 870 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $201,856,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,626,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44,878.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,340,000 after buying an additional 258,950 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $55,639,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,977,000 after buying an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $473.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.18. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $258.85 and a 52 week high of $493.95.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

