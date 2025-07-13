Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.4% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $946,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,705.44. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $259.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.