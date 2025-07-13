Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,154,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,209 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $384,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BOND stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $88.95 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.11.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

