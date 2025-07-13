Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $115.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.50. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

