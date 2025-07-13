Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 5,685 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. RB Global comprises about 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.05% of RB Global worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $950,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,311.04. This trade represents a 62.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $213,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,302.32. This represents a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,349. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $109.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.03.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBA. CIBC increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 target price on shares of RB Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.79.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

