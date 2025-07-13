Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $20.63 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 2.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.72.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,600. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,749 shares of company stock worth $40,942,387 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.58.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

