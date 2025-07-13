Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $183.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.61 and a 200 day moving average of $176.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

