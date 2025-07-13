New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $144.34 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,606,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 136,676 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $144,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7%

Medtronic stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.68 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.86.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.