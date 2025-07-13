New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 577,537 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Netflix worth $538,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,421.70. This represents a 98.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.4%

NFLX stock opened at $1,245.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,221.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,049.85. The stock has a market cap of $529.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,214.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.