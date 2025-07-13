KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,138.20. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,795.07. This represents a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.11. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -482.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.