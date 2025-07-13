Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,291,783,000 after buying an additional 389,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allstate by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,681,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Allstate by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,236,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191,147 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after buying an additional 1,685,694 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $193.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $162.27 and a 12-month high of $213.18. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

