TFR Capital LLC. Sells 21,119 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

TFR Capital LLC. decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,119 shares during the quarter. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 70,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $96.54 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average of $90.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

