Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Increased by TFR Capital LLC.

TFR Capital LLC. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 123.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 60.1% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 105.6% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $82.55 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $268.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

