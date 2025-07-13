A&I Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

A&I Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. A&I Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Camping World by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth $44,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Camping World by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Price Performance

NYSE CWH opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. Camping World has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camping World from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

